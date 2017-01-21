De'Aaron Fox Injury: Updates on Kentucky Star's Ankle and Return

Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky freshman guard De'Aaron Fox exited Saturday's game against South Carolina after suffering an ankle injury. The school announced he will not return to the contest.

Continue for updates.

Latest on Fox's Status

Saturday, Jan. 21

Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal reported Fox returned to the bench but was limping and wearing sweatpants.

Fox came into the season with high expectations as the No. 6 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class, per Scout. While head coach John Calipari has had plenty of talented point guards over the years, including John Wall and Tyler Ulis, the 5-star prospect compares favorably to many on the list.

With good size at 6'3" and a long wingspan, Fox is an outstanding on-ball defender who is capable of taking on an opponent's best offensive player. On the other end of the court, his speed makes him a major threat whenever the ball is in his hands.

"When I'm pushing the pace, the other team, defensively, they just run back to the paint," Fox said before the start of the season, per Alex Forkner of 247Sports. "I'm getting guys open looks. If I'm using my No. 1 weapon, I feel like it helps the team a lot."

Fox's skill set has helped him average 16.7 points and 6.3 assists per game for a Kentucky team that went 16-2 in its first 18 games.

An extended absence could hurt the freshman's development while also putting Kentucky in rough shape going forward.

Isaiah Briscoe is capable of handling point guard duties, but the team is thin in the backcourt behind him and Malik Monk. Seniors Dominique Hawkins and Mychal Mulder will likely have to take on a bigger role while Fox is sidelined.