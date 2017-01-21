    College BasketballDownload App

    De'Aaron Fox Injury: Updates on Kentucky Star's Ankle and Return

    Oct 21, 2016; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) dribbles the ball during the Kentucky blue-white game at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
    Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Kentucky freshman guard De'Aaron Fox exited Saturday's game against South Carolina after suffering an ankle injury. The school announced he will not return to the contest.

    Continue for updates.

    Latest on Fox's Status

    Saturday, Jan. 21

    Tim Sullivan of the Courier-Journal reported Fox returned to the bench but was limping and wearing sweatpants.

    Fox came into the season with high expectations as the No. 6 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class, per Scout. While head coach John Calipari has had plenty of talented point guards over the years, including John Wall and Tyler Ulis, the 5-star prospect compares favorably to many on the list.

    With good size at 6'3" and a long wingspan, Fox is an outstanding on-ball defender who is capable of taking on an opponent's best offensive player. On the other end of the court, his speed makes him a major threat whenever the ball is in his hands.

    "When I'm pushing the pace, the other team, defensively, they just run back to the paint," Fox said before the start of the season, per Alex Forkner of 247Sports. "I'm getting guys open looks. If I'm using my No. 1 weapon, I feel like it helps the team a lot."

    Fox's skill set has helped him average 16.7 points and 6.3 assists per game for a Kentucky team that went 16-2 in its first 18 games.

    An extended absence could hurt the freshman's development while also putting Kentucky in rough shape going forward.

    Isaiah Briscoe is capable of handling point guard duties, but the team is thin in the backcourt behind him and Malik Monk. Seniors Dominique Hawkins and Mychal Mulder will likely have to take on a bigger role while Fox is sidelined.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 