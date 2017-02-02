    Cleveland IndiansDownload App

    Boone Logan to Indians: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

    DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 18: Boone Logan #48 of the Colorado Rockies pitches during a regular season MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the visiting San Diego Padres at Coors Field on September 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Getty Images)
    Russell Lansford/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017

    Veteran pitcher Boone Logan spent the last three seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies, but the 32-year-old decided to shake things up Thursday when he reportedly agreed to terms with the Cleveland Indians, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. 

    Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reported that Logan signed a one-year deal with a club option for a second. 

    A middle reliever, Logan posted solid numbers in 2016 after struggling during his first two years in the Rocky Mountains. 

    Over the course of 46.1 innings pitched in 66 games, Logan recorded a 3.69 ERA and 1.014 WHIP while striking out 11.1 batters per nine innings. 

    As a point of reference, here's a look at how Logan's numbers improved from his first season in Colorado to his last: 

    SeasonIPERAWHIPSO/9
    201424.06.841.68011.5
    201535.14.331.61311.2
    201646.13.691.01411.1
    Source: Baseball-Reference.com

    Although none of those numbers are terribly impressive, Logan has an ability to keep left-handed batters at bay. Logan allowed lefties to post a meager slash line of .142/.222/.255 over the course of 119 plate appearances throughout the 2016 season. 

    Conversely, right-handed batters hit .211/.338/.421 off the southpaw. 

    "He's got some deception, a lower arm slot that makes him even tougher on lefties, but he's pitched with his fastball better this year," former Rockies manager Walt Weiss said in July, per MLB.com's Thomas Harding. "He's gotten some strikeouts on his fastball. Last year, he had to get you on his slider, or he wasn't going to get you."

    With a strong three-pitch arsenal that consists of a fastball, slider and changeup, Logan is a sneaky, under-the-radar add who can hold down the fort against lefties and fortify the bullpen in a big way. 

          

    Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com

