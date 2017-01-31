J.P. Howell to Blue Jays: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays signed J.P. Howell to a one-year contract Tuesday, hoping the left-handed pitcher can bounce back after an up-and-down 2015 season.

Buster Olney of ESPN The Magazine first reported the deal, while Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports noted the contract was worth $3 million.

Howell spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting some of the best numbers in the majors during the first three years. He finished 2015 with a 6-1 record and a 1.43 ERA.

Unfortunately, his ERA bounced up to 4.09 in 2016, and he was left off the team's postseason roster for the run to the National League Championship Series. His numbers were especially hurt by poor performances in April (9.00 ERA) and August (7.71 ERA).

One of the biggest issues was his sudden struggles getting out lefties, which had been his biggest strength throughout his career. After opposing left-handers had a .224 batting average against Howell in 2015, that number ballooned to .302 in 2016.

The Blue Jays are clearly hoping this was more of a fluke than a downward trend for the 33-year-old reliever.

Overall, Howell has been a solid contributor on the mound since reaching the majors in 2005. While he struggled as a starter in his first few years with the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays, he has found his calling as a reliever.

The veteran will now try to get back on track and find success in a new location.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com.