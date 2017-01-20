Andres Iniesta Injury: Barcelona Star Injures Calf, Will Miss Eibar La Liga Game

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Barcelona have been dealt a blow after midfielder Andres Iniesta picked up a calf injury during Thursday's 1-0 Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg victory against Real Sociedad.

As a result, he will miss Sunday's La Liga clash with Eibar and potentially further fixtures in January, although the issue was described as "minor," per Barcelona's official website.



Iniesta, 32, will be a big loss for the Blaugrana. Despite his advancing years, he remains a crucial cog in manager Luis Enrique's Barcelona machine.

His close ball control is remarkable, his distribution second to none and his experience is of huge value in a superlative Barca squad.

So far this term, he has started six of Barcelona's 18 La Liga matches—he was sidelined for six weeks after suffering knee ligament damage in October—playing alongside the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Andre Gomes in the centre of the midfield.



Enrique has plenty of cover to call upon for Iniesta, though, with Arda Turan also able to take up a central role.

But the Camp Nou veteran's class is still largely unmatched, and his nomination for the 2016 Ballon d'Or was an indication of his enduring quality, per France Football.

Barca will hope to see Iniesta return to action as soon as possible as their squad is weaker without him in it.