Thiago Silva, PSG Agree on New Contract: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

On Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva agreed to a new deal with the club until 2020.

The club's official website passed along the news that the Brazil international signed fresh terms. Silva insisted he was delighted to extend:

It's an immense pleasure to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Here, I have found a marvellous club where I can thrive. I am very proud to be the captain of this team, which has won everything in France in the last two seasons and which has also earned respect from across Europe thanks to its performances in the Champions League. We still have some very big dreams to fulfil.

There had previously been some uncertainty about the defender’s future in Paris; his agent, Paulo Tonietto, revealed his deal with PSG could have expired next summer, although that would have been dependent on the French champions not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, per Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness.

However, the Parc des Princes club is delighted to have secured the future of their talismanic defender. Here’s why so many consider Silva to be among the best in his position in the world game:

Since joining from Milan in 2012, the Brazilian has been a colossal presence at the back for PSG. Silva is a magnificent reader of the game, so his positioning is often astute at the base of the side.

Complementing that intelligence at the back is physicality. While he may no longer be as dynamic as he was in his early days as a PSG player, Silva remains quick across the ground and often indomitable in aerial battles.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Silva remains one of the very best defenders in the world game.

His best years may be behind him, but the defender remains a linchpin of this PSG team. Not only has he developed as a footballer with the club, but he’s made rapid progress in terms of his leadership, too. Silva is comfortable with the armband and has delivered numerous inspirational displays in the club colours.

Per WhoScored.com, he’s exceptional in his distribution at the base of the team:

Marquinhos: Of players to make 10+ apps in Ligue 1 this season, only Thiago Silva (94.6%) had better pass success than Marquinhos (93.3%) — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 23, 2016

Honours have flowed, too. Silva has won four league titles during his time in Paris as well as two French cups. When he eventually departs, he’ll be revered as one of PSG’s best players.

However, this extension suggests Silva isn’t quite done yet. The one glaring omission from his list of accolades is the UEFA Champions League, a trophy that’d befit a player of his long-standing quality. It’s a trophy PSG are desperate to win, and there’s little doubt that’ll be his main ambition for the duration of this contract.