Sergio Romo to Dodgers: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Free-agent and longtime San Francisco Giants reliever Sergio Romo will spend his 10th MLB season playing for his former team's biggest rivals, as he signed an a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reported the length of the deal.

Romo spent the first nine years of his career with the Giants, performing as a serviceable bullpen presence ranging from late-inning reliever to closer.

In seven of those first nine seasons, he posted an ERA under three while garnering an All-Star appearance in 2013.

His All-Star season was his only as San Francisco's main closer, racking up 38 saves with a 2.54 ERA.

Regardless of his role, the 33-year-old has played a part in each of the Giants' three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

He made six appearances during the Fall Classic, allowing just three hits and no runs while recording the final out of the 2012 Series against the Detroit Tigers and one of the greatest hitters of this generation:

After posting an uncharacteristic 3.72 ERA in 2014, Romo became the setup man for Santiago Casilla, where he got back to his sub-3.00 tendencies over the next two seasons.

Romo is a pitcher who thrives on working the corners. He has a fastball that averages just below 90 mph, per FanGraphs, with a deceptive slider that comes in around the high 70s.

Romo's acquisition will give the Dodgers some much-needed depth in a bullpen that relied heavily on closer Kenley Jansen and 36-year-old Joe Blanton as his setup man.

Los Angeles was already able to re-sign Jansen to a five-year, $80 million deal in December, via Spotrac, to ensure the closer role remains at an All-Star level in the coming years.

Within a set role in Los Angeles now, Romo has an opportunity to flourish as Jansen's setup man for next season.

Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com.