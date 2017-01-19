Neftali Feliz to Brewers: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Free-agent closer Neftali Feliz is on the move once again as he's signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports on Thursday.

SB Nation's Chris Cotillo confirmed Passan's reports and added that it is a one-year deal worth $5.35 million.

Feliz has been no stranger to free agency lately.

He was granted free agency from the Texas Rangers in July of 2015 and was signed by the Detroit Tigers, only to hit the market once again after that season.

It was then that he signed with the Pirates during the winter prior to the 2016 season.

The 28-year-old has been unable to maintain a level of play that made him one of baseball's best young arms out of the bullpen upon his arrival to the majors.

During his second season in 2010 as a 22-year-old, Feliz posted a 2.73 ERA and saved 40 games, earning his first and only All-Star selection. The following year would see him rack up another 32 saves as he was Texas' closer during their run of two-consecutive American League championships:

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2012, Feliz was limited to just six games in 2013 before a strong return the following year. In 2014, he posted just a 1.99 ERA in 30 appearances with 13 saves.

Feliz saw his ERA swell to 6.38 in 2015 with the Rangers and Tigers as a set-up man in what was by far his worst season in the majors. But he did manage to bounce back fairly well last year, cutting his ERA to 3.52 as a late-inning option in Pittsburgh.

Now in Milwaukee, Feliz will have an opportunity to become the team's go-to closer. In 2016, the Brewers had inconsistencies at that spot as Jeremy Jeffress and Tyler Thornburg combined for 40 saves.

However, the Brewers blew 22 save opportunities, which was tied for eighth-most in the majors. In an attempt to revamp their situation, Jeffress was dealt at the trade deadline to the Rangers as a part of the Jonathan Lucroy deal while Thornburg was traded to the Boston Red Sox during the winter meetings.

