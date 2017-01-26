Scott Feldman to Reds: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Free-agent pitcher Scott Feldman has signed with the Cincinnati Reds, according to a team announcement Thursday morning.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal and MLB.com's Mark Sheldon first reported Wednesday that Feldman signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal. Sheldon noted he "can also receive an additional $2.2 million in incentives."

"I think that one of the more attractive things about Cincinnati was they obviously wanted me there, which you have to have that first and foremost," Feldman told Sheldon. "Also, in talking with them a little bit, the opportunity if I do go out there and pitch well, I think there's a good opportunity for me there."

Next season will be Feldman's 13th in the majors after he spent 2016 with the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays.

After going 5-3 with five starts and a 2.90 ERA in Houston, Feldman was dealt to the Blue Jays, where he was used as a reliever.

In 14 appearances, he was rocked for an 8.40 ERA, allowing 14 earned runs in 15 innings of work.

His struggles forced manager John Gibbons to use him sparingly down the stretch, bringing him in just four times from Sept. 1-20 and staying away from him during Toronto's run to a second straight ALCS appearance.

Feldman has cycled from starter to reliever throughout his career, though he hasn't found much success in either venture.

In his previous 12 years in the league, he's posted a 71-77 record with a 4.40 ERA. However, Feldman might be best known for being one of the pieces the Chicago Cubs traded to the Baltimore Orioles for 2015 Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta.

Now, the Reds have a choice on whether or not they want Feldman as a part of the starting rotation or as a reliever.

Their pitching last year allowed the fourth-most runs per game in the major leagues with a mark of 5.27, so Feldman will likely be inserted where he best performs in spring training to try and improve on that number.

