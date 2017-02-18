Jered Weaver to Padres: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jered Weaver will get a chance for a fresh start in a new location after signing one-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the 34-year-old pitcher agreed to the new contract on Saturday. Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune confirmed the report. Heyman noted the deal was worth $3 million.



Weaver is coming off a miserable 2016 season in which he finished with a 5.06 ERA in 178 innings, fourth-worst in the majors among qualified starters. Only James Shields allowed more than the 37 home runs Weaver surrendered over the course of the year.

The starter has dealt with back problems that have limited his velocity and reduced his effectiveness over the last two seasons. However, when asked if he can still produce going forward, the veteran remained confident.

"I feel like I can," Weaver said in September, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. "I feel like my body is responding to what I've been doing over the past year-and-a-half, two years."

If he can regain some of his strength, the Padres could end up with quite a bargain in a light market.

Weaver is only three years removed from an 18-win season, and from 2010-12, he was one of the most dominant starters in the game. He went to three All-Star Games during that stretch and finished in the top five of Cy Young Award voting each season. He also led the American League in strikeouts in 2010.

Although he has struggled since, he represents plenty of upside for a team that desperately needs help in the rotation after dealing away established players like Shields, Drew Pomeranz and Andrew Cashner last season.

Heyman first reported the Padres interest in Weaver, noting "they need innings."

The team will hope he can replicate the success that made him a star earlier in the decade, but at the very least, the veteran should provide some stability to a pitching staff that has plenty of question marks entering 2017.