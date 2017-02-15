    Houston RocketsDownload App

    Patrick Beverley Injures Groin vs. Heat

    Scott Polacek
February 16, 2017

    Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley suffered a strained left groin in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat and will not return, per Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com.

    Beverley dealt with knee problems during the preseason and played in 56 or fewer games in each of his first three seasons in the league. He did appear in 71 games in 2015-16, but injuries have been a concern throughout his career.

    When healthy, Beverley is a solid overall player who impacts the game in a number of ways. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season and was posting 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals a night in 2016-17 coming into Wednesday's contest.

    At his best, Beverley is a persistent defender who can contain some of the league's best guards on a nightly basis.

    Fortunately for Houston, it has a number of playmakers who can assume larger roles in the backcourt. James Harden is one of the best players in the league and can facilitate the offense with the ball in his hands or play off the ball and work with screeners. Elsewhere, Eric Gordon can stretch the defense with his shooting.

    The Rockets also have Trevor Ariza and Corey Brewer as options to play in the backcourt in bigger lineups.

    While Houston has the pieces to survive a short-term setback to Beverley, it could use his perimeter defense back as it chases favorable postseason seeding.

