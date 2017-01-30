Bud Norris to Angels: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Journeyman starting pitcher Bud Norris has come to terms on a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels, Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported Monday.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed the move, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.

Norris enjoyed a solid start to the 2016 campaign with the Atlanta Braves. The 31-year-old right-hander posted a 4.22 ERA across 22 appearances, including 10 starts, while striking out 60 batters in 70.1 innings for the rebuilding club.

The Braves traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which represented a more pressure-packed situation, in late June. He struggled for the rest of the season, accumulating a 6.54 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 13 outings for L.A.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register noted the veteran starter discussed the growing disappointment after giving up six earned runs in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds in August.

"It's just really frustrating because I know what I'm capable of doing," Norris said.

He failed to show any significant signs of progress while working mostly as a reliever over the next month before the Dodgers decided to release him in late September.

Taking a chance on Norris is understandable based on his strong strikeout rate and occasional success during stops with the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles. But he walks too many hitters and has a propensity to allow home runs, which leaves him as a boom-or-bust rotation option.

Ultimately, Norris decided the Angels gave him the best opportunity to make an impact next season after an up-and-down 2016. His first task will be trying to lock down a spot in the Opening Day rotation during spring training.

Los Angeles doesn't have a clear-cut No. 5 starter. Jesse Chavez, Alex Meyer and Daniel Wright all have MLB experience, but none of the three stands out from the pack. Norris should have ample opportunity to prove himself worthy of a place on the staff.

His key to success is better command. It comes as no surprise that his best single-season ERA (3.65 in 2014 with Baltimore) also came in the year when he finished with his best walk rate (2.83 per nine innings, according to FanGraphs). He has the stuff, but he must attack the zone more consistently.

It's a reasonable buy-low signing. If nothing else, he could provide value as a swing option on the staff, making occasional spot starts and providing long relief.