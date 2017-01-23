    Chicago CubsDownload App

    Brett Anderson to Cubs: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Brett Anderson #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches to the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Veteran starting pitcher Brett Anderson has reportedly reached an agreement with the Chicago Cubs, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Monday.

    Earlier in the day, Anderson announced he was en route to the Windy City:

    Rosenthal noted the deal won't be finalized until Anderson passes a physical, which is a question mark for someone who's had major injury issues over the last five years. The deal is for $3.5 million with incentives that can reach $10 million, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

    Anderson showcased a lot of potential as a rookie in 2009, when he posted a 4.06 ERA with 150 strikeouts in 175.1 innings with the Oakland Athletics. He's struggled to build off that initial success, however, in large part because of a variety of injury setbacks.

    The 28-year-old lefty has made more than 20 starts just once since his first year, and that came in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Otherwise, his consistent trips to the disabled list have prevented him from becoming a key rotation cog.

    That trend continued this past season, when he made just four appearances (three starts) for the Dodgers after spending most of the year recovering from back surgery. He finished with unsightly numbers—an 11.91 ERA and a 2.56 WHIP—after coming off the DL.

    The silver lining came after his final start, a 7-4 L.A. victory over the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander stated he felt progress, per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue.

    "It's finally good to not be a full detriment to the team. I'll take the positives out of it more than the negatives," Anderson said. "My body feels good. I still feel like I'm a good pitcher when I'm able to go out there healthy."

    Anderson can be an effective member of a starting staff when he's able to stay healthy for an entire season, but that's happened only twice in eight years since he reached the majors, which made him a prime example of a boom-or-bust option coming into the offseason.

    In the end, he decided the Cubs represented his best opportunity to make a significant impact in 2017. While the health issues mean expectations must be kept within reason, it's a solid addition based on his upside.

    Matt Spiegel of 670 The Score is a fan of the move:

    Anderson is in the middle of what's typically a player's prime. There's still a chance that everything will fall into place for him, but it's going to take an extended run of good health. His track record suggests that's a long shot, but if his injury luck takes a positive turn, this could be one of the offseason's top value signings.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 