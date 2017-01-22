    Denver NuggetsDownload App

    Emmanuel Mudiay Injury: Updates on Nuggets Star's Back and Return

    DENVER, CO - APRIL 2: Emmanuel Mudiay #0 of the Denver Nuggets during the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 2, 2016 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Denver Nuggets point guard Emmanuel Mudiay will not play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a back injury. 

    Continue for updates.

        

    Mudiay Out vs. Wolves Due to Back Injury

    Sunday, Jan. 22

    Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reported the news. Mudiay was limited to just 17 minutes in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers, missing all eight of his shots and finishing with three points. 

    The second-year point guard came into the year hoping to build off a solid first season in the NBA. The No. 7 overall draft pick in 2015 earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team after averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, though he shot 36.4 percent from the floor.

    One of the big things the team wanted him to improve in his second season was turnovers, which often came from Mudiay trying to do too much.

    "I don’t know if we need fancy stuff," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Mudiay's passing, per Christopher Dempsey of the Denver Post. "Does fancy stuff win you games? I’m a simple-minded guy: do the things that you need to do. How do you win in the NBA? You don’t beat yourself. That starts with your point guard."

    Mudiay remains a work in progress, but he has cut down his turnovers (2.6, down from 3.2 last year) and is now averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 assists.

    With good size at 6'5" and an impressive combination of speed and athleticism, Mudiay has a chance to grow into one of the top guards in the NBA. Hopefully, his injury will not cause the 20-year-old to miss extended time or slow his development.

    Denver is equipped to handle Mudiay's absence thanks to veteran backup Jameer Nelson, who has played 12 years in the league, mostly as a starter with the Orlando Magic. Rookie Jamal Murray will likely also see more time as the lead guard if Mudiay misses game action.

    Still, the Nuggets hope their rising star will be back in action before long.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 