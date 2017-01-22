Emmanuel Mudiay Injury: Updates on Nuggets Star's Back and Return

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets point guard Emmanuel Mudiay will not play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a back injury.

Continue for updates.

Mudiay Out vs. Wolves Due to Back Injury

Sunday, Jan. 22

Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reported the news. Mudiay was limited to just 17 minutes in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers, missing all eight of his shots and finishing with three points.

The second-year point guard came into the year hoping to build off a solid first season in the NBA. The No. 7 overall draft pick in 2015 earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team after averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, though he shot 36.4 percent from the floor.

One of the big things the team wanted him to improve in his second season was turnovers, which often came from Mudiay trying to do too much.

"I don’t know if we need fancy stuff," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Mudiay's passing, per Christopher Dempsey of the Denver Post. "Does fancy stuff win you games? I’m a simple-minded guy: do the things that you need to do. How do you win in the NBA? You don’t beat yourself. That starts with your point guard."

Mudiay remains a work in progress, but he has cut down his turnovers (2.6, down from 3.2 last year) and is now averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 assists.

With good size at 6'5" and an impressive combination of speed and athleticism, Mudiay has a chance to grow into one of the top guards in the NBA. Hopefully, his injury will not cause the 20-year-old to miss extended time or slow his development.

Denver is equipped to handle Mudiay's absence thanks to veteran backup Jameer Nelson, who has played 12 years in the league, mostly as a starter with the Orlando Magic. Rookie Jamal Murray will likely also see more time as the lead guard if Mudiay misses game action.

Still, the Nuggets hope their rising star will be back in action before long.