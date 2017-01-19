Mark Trumbo Re-Signs with Orioles: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Outfielder Mark Trumbo reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun.

Encina noted the team had a three-year agreement in place, pending a physical. Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports confirmed the report.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag, the three-year deal is for $37.5 million.

Trumbo, 31, had a career year for the Orioles in 2016, hitting .256 with 47 home runs—the most in the major leagues—and 108 RBI. His home run and RBI totals were both career highs.

While Trumbo flashed excellent power earlier in his career—from 2011 to 2013, he hit 95 home runs with 282 RBI for the Los Angeles Angels—Trumbo established himself as one of baseball's most dangerous power hitters last season.

That was in stark contrast to his stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners in 2014 and 2015, when he totaled just 36 homers and 125 RBI.

His surge in production left him as one of the most appealing free agents on the market for teams looking to add a big bopper to the middle of their lineups. That made Baltimore's chances of retaining him uncertain, though Trumbo seemed inclined to return to the Orioles following the season.

"I love it here," he told Steve Melewski of MASN after the team's Wild Card Game loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. "Had a great time and I'm sure we'll talk at some point. Who wouldn't (want to come back)? It has been an absolute blast this year."

The Orioles wanted him back just as much and now will be hoping that Trumbo's power numbers were his new norm and not an outlier.

If Trumbo doesn't knock the ball out of the park, his value wanes. He's a below-average fielder, and he's unlikely to provide a great batting average or on-base percentage. Baltimore bet big money that Trumbo's power surge will continue in 2017.

