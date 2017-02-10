Franklin Gutierrez to Dodgers: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Franklin Gutierrez spent the last seven seasons with the Seattle Mariners, but the veteran outfielder is headed for a change of scenery after agreeing to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Manolo Hernandez Douen of Beisbol Por Gotas first reported the deal, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

According to Heyman, Gutierrez's deal is worth $2.6 million with another $400,000 in incentives.

Gutierrez missed the entire 2014 season because of medical issues, but he returned midway through the 2015 campaign and proceeded to bolster his stock in a big way.

Over the course of 59 games, Gutierrez made 189 plate appearances and flashed impressive power with a .292/.354/.620 slash line while smashing 15 home runs and driving in 35 runs.

As a result, the Mariners rewarded Gutierrez with a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with another $4.25 million available via performance bonuses.

The 33-year-old proceeded to play in 98 games as a platoon outfielder who made the bulk of his appearances in right. All told, Gutierrez played 412.2 innings in right field and another 63 in left field. He also served as a starting designated hitter in seven games.

And while Gutierrez was able to appear in his most contests since 2010, his production at the plate dipped quite a bit.

In 283 plate appearances, the 2010 Gold Glove winner batted .246/.329/.452 while hitting 14 home runs and racking up 39 RBI.

Those numbers may have been relatively disappointing considering the way the ball flew off his bat in 2015, but Gutierrez still managed to post a positive offensive wins above replacement total (1.2).

So while he may not offer everyday value, Gutierrez is the kind of low-cost addition who can help buoy a bench and provide reliable defense when called upon.

The Dodgers will likely end up using in Gutierrez in a platoon situation with Joc Pederson since he owns an .846 career OPS against left-handed pitching.

It's a smart low-risk investment for the Dodgers, who don't have many huge holes on the roster to fill. Gutierrez is a valuable defensive player with enough offensive potential to make an impact on one of the best teams in Major League Baseball next season.