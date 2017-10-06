    Fletcher Cox Ruled Out vs. Cardinals with Calf Injury

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox celebrates after officials reviewed and confirmed a play in which Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins fumbled and Cox recovered and scored a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 30-17. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Alex Brandon/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced Friday that defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will miss his second straight game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.     

    Cox initially suffered the injury in Week 3 against the New York Giants.      

    Cox reached his second straight Pro Bowl in 2016 after finishing with 6.5 sacks and 43 combined tackles. He helped anchor a defensive line that ranked second in adjusted line yards and 11th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders.

    In 2017, Cox has managed four tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, and a forced fumble in three appearances. 

    In addition to his consistent performance on the field, Cox hadn't missed a game since his rookie year in 2012. That kind of durability is impressive for a player who's subjected to the punishment doled out to Cox on nearly every play.

    Cox's absence will undoubtedly be felt along Philadelphia's defensive line. The team signed Timmy Jernigan in the offseason to help fortify the interior, and Beau Allen has proved to be a capable stopgap solution against the run. 

