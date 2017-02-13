Emmalina Announces Transformation Back to Emma in WWE Raw Return

Credit: WWE.com

Months of buildup delivered little payoff Monday night as Emma made her official debut as Emmalina on Raw.

The segment was over almost immediately after it began, as she said fans were about to witness the makeover of Emmalina to Emma. WWE shared a replay of her return:

Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report tweeted that it mirrored Chris Jericho's 2012 comeback:

Bleacher Report's Kevin Berge applauded Emma's trolling:

The Australian Superstar underwent back surgery in May and had been out of action for several months before returning at a live event in Phoenix on Oct. 15.

In the months leading up to her re-debut as part of the red brand, vignettes aired heralding the transformation of Emma into Emmalina:

Although little background was given regarding the change, Emmalina appeared to be a character predicated on glamour and fashion, as evidenced by this tweet from the WWE veteran:

Abandoning the Emmalina gimmick altogether would arguably be a step in the right direction.

Emma has long been one of the most talented women in WWE from an in-ring perspective, and she hit a sweet spot with her character work after going back down to NXT. Working at Full Sail allowed her to become a full-fledged heel as she teamed with Dana Brooke.

Being on Raw means Emma would go up against some elite competition moving forward, including Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Bayley.

Although it hasn't happened much on the main roster yet, Emma has experience mixing it up with that trio in NXT, where they seemed to have good chemistry. That bodes well for her chances of being a featured player on Raw.

Depth has been a big issue for both Raw and SmackDown since the brand split, but with Emma joining the women's ranks on Raw, several potential feuds and matches would be on the horizon that should breathe new life into the division and keep the fans entertained.

Breaking through and becoming WWE Raw women's champion won't be easy for Emma given the level of talent she's up against, but the opportunity could be in her hands provided she makes strides on the mic and in terms of character development with her new persona.

