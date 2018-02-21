Report: Alshon Jeffery Underwent Shoulder Surgery, Played with Injury All Season

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery reportedly underwent surgery on a torn rotator cuff Wednesday morning after playing through the injury for the entire 2017 NFL season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news and noted Jeffery suffered the ailment during training camp. He still appeared in all 16 of the team's regular-season contests and its three playoff games en route to winning Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots earlier this month.

Jeffery signed with the Eagles in March to end a five-year stay with the Chicago Bears. He racked up 304 catches for 4,549 yards and 26 touchdowns across 63 games for the organization that selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. He immediately emerged as the top wide receiver target in Philly.

He caught 57 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns during his first season with the Eagles and signed a four-year, $52 million extension with the organization in December.

Injuries are one thing that held the 28-year-old University of South Carolina product back at times in Chicago. He missed six games during his rookie campaign because of hand and knee ailments. He also sat out seven games during the 2015 season because of various issues.

A timetable for his recovery from the latest setback wasn't immediately announced.