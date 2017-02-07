Drew Stubbs to Twins: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Veteran outfielder Drew Stubbs reportedly reached an agreement Tuesday with the Minnesota Twins on a new deal, per Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.

Crasnick noted it was a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp.

Phil Miller of the Star Tribune cited a team source and confirmed the report. Miller added, "Stubbs figures to compete with Danny Santana, Robbie Grossman and J.B. Shuck for a spot as the Twins' fourth outfielder."

Stubbs enjoyed success during the early stages of his career with the Cincinnati Reds. The organization selected him with the eighth overall pick in 2006, one spot behind Clayton Kershaw. And after making his way through the minors, he tallied 110 stolen bases and 59 home runs across four seasons.

He's struggled to make a similar dual-threat impact since leaving Cincinnati in 2013, however, turning him in to a journeyman over the past couple of years. He's played with four different teams since the start of the 2015 campaign.

The 32-year-old Texas native tallied nine steals and three homers in 59 appearances split between the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles in 2016.

He finished the season with the Orioles as a September call-up and discussed how he could still help a team at this stage of his career, per David Ginsburg of the Associated Press.

"I would say the hallmark of my career has been speed and defense," Stubbs said. "When healthy, that's something I can bring to the park every day."

While he remained confident in his defensive ability, the numbers tell another story. FanGraphs noted he's accumulated a minus-12 DRS figure across more than 6,500 career innings in the outfield, including a minus-seven mark in 2016.

In the end, Stubbs is on the move once again. After bouncing around the league in search of consistent playing time for the past couple of seasons, he decided the Twins gave him the best opportunity to make an impact in 2017.

He's far from a lock to provide much production. But if he can keep his on-base percentage around .330 like it was last season and steal some bases, it could turn into a nice value signing.

Stubbs will do everything in his power to force his way into the starting conversation during spring training. That said, the most likely outcome is serving as the fourth outfielder or providing organizational depth in the minor leagues until injuries arise.