    Peter Bourjos to White Sox: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

    Jul 16, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Peter Bourjos (17) runs home for a score during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. The Philadelphia Phillies won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    The Chicago White Sox signed free-agent outfielder Peter Bourjos to a minor league deal on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, according to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.

    Scott Merkin of MLB.com later confirmed Kane's initial reports.

    The 29-year-old will be entering his eighth MLB season, as he's had previous stints with the Los Angeles Angels and St. Louis Cardinals before spending 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies

    A light-hitting outfielder, Bourjos has a career batting average of .243 and has hit over six home runs just once in the majors. 

    His lone season with the Phillies last season was off to a dreadful start, as he was batting just .192 on June 11 and was facing the possibility of being benched. 

    He batted .422 over the following month, though, which was the best mark in the majors during that span, according to Stephen Gross of the Morning Call. It ensured that he kept his spot in the lineup on a young Phillies team in the midst of a rebuild.

    He is no stranger to losing his job, though. His second season in the majors with the Angels was the finest of his career, as he led the American League with 11 triples while hitting 12 home runs and stealing 22 bases. But the calling up and emergence of Mike Trout forced Bourjos to become a utility man in Los Angeles.

    If Bourjos can find the same kind of play from 2011 that made him such an important piece of that Angels team, he won't spend much time in the minor leagues.

