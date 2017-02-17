Aaron Hill to Giants: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Infielder Aaron Hill signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

According to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, Hill will earn $2 million plus incentives in 2017 if he makes the team.

Hill, 34, hit .262 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in stints with the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox last season. Once a reliable source of power at both second and third base, Hill hasn't been as proficient at the plate in recent years.

Indeed, after hitting 36 homers in 2009 and 26 in both 2010 and 2012, Hill hasn't hit more than 11 home runs in a season since.

Nonetheless, Hill is capable of playing both second and third base and offers San Francisco nice infield depth. He also was having an excellent season for the Brewers before being traded to Boston, hitting .283 with eight homers, 29 RBI, 11 doubles and four steals in 292 plate appearances.

He cooled off with the Red Sox, however, and at this point is likely best-suited to a platoon setup. If he can regain some of his early-season 2016 form, however, Hill should ultimately be an excellent signing for the Giants.

Joe Panik and Eduardo Nunez are locked in as the starters at second base and third base respectively, while Conor Gillaspie is likely to be the primary backup.

That will leave Hill to battle non-roster invitees such as Jimmy Rollins and Gordon Beckham for a spot on the team.