Chase Utley to Dodgers: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Six-time All-Star second baseman Chase Utley came to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times' Andy McCullough. Ken Gurnick of MLB.com confirmed the report.

Financial terms have not been disclosed.

Utley is no longer the MVP candidate he was during his peak seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 38-year-old infielder is coming off a season with the Dodgers where he posted a mediocre .319 on-base percentage and hit 14 home runs in 138 games.

Even that mundane production by his previous standards represented a solid bounce-back campaign after he finished with a .286 OBP and eight homers in 2015.

It's a far cry from when he was one of the National League's most feared hitters, though. The California native was always a threat for 30 homers, 20 stolen bases and an OBP around .400 during his time as a key cog in the Phillies' championship-contending years, including a World Series title in 2008.

In August, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register noted the veteran downplayed the idea of potential retirement, expressing confidence in his ability to continue making a positive impact.

"I do want to keep playing [in 2017]," Utley said. "I haven't thought about it too much because we're in a playoff race. But my body feels good. I feel I can still contribute to a winning ballclub. As long as those two things hold up, that's the plan, to keep playing."

The question was whether he'd return to the Dodgers, who looked to revitalize a lineup that ranked 14th in runs scored, or make another move in the twilight of his career.

Ultimately, the Dodgers decided to keep Utley in the fold with the hope he can build off his 2016 improvements for a late-career resurgence. While the days of being a 30-20 threat are gone, hitting 20 homers again isn't totally out of the question, depending on how much time Logan Forsythe gets.

It will be intriguing to see whether Los Angeles inserts him in the leadoff spot—where he spent most of 2016—again to open next season. He's probably better off hitting sixth or seventh at this stage, but a lot will depend on how the roster looks in spring training.

Expectations should be kept within reason based on his last two campaigns. But don't completely count out one last high-impact year for the longtime star.