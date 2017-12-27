Reggie Jackson's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as a Sprain, X-Rays Negative

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson suffered a sprained ankle Tuesday night, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic.



"The X-rays were negative," head coach Stan Van Gundy said Tuesday evening, per Edwards. "He has an ankle sprain. He'll get an MRI tomorrow and see where we are."

This is a difficult setback for Jackson, especially since he dealt with knee tendinitis and a thumb injury last season on his way to 52 games. Durability was one of his strong points in the recent past, considering he played at least 70 contests four straight years from 2012-13 to 2015-16.

This is Jackson's third full season with the Pistons, who acquired him via trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 assists per game.

No longer behind Russell Westbrook, as he was when with the Thunder, Jackson has posted some of the best offensive numbers of his career in a Detroit uniform. He tallied 17.6 points and 9.2 assists a night in just 27 games with Detroit in 2014-15. He then finished with 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game in 2015-16 and followed up with 14.5 points and 5.2 assists a night last season.

Detroit will need others to shoulder the load until he returns, and it will likely turn toward Ish Smith and Langston Galloway for point guard duties with the versatile Avery Bradley and Luke Kennard able to handle the ball as well.