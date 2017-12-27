Reggie Jackson's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as a Sprain, X-Rays Negative

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2017

AUBURN HILLS, MI - APRIL 24: Reggie Jackson #1 of the Detroit Pistons brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2016 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson suffered a sprained ankle Tuesday night, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic.

"The X-rays were negative," head coach Stan Van Gundy said Tuesday evening, per Edwards. "He has an ankle sprain. He'll get an MRI tomorrow and see where we are."

This is a difficult setback for Jackson, especially since he dealt with knee tendinitis and a thumb injury last season on his way to 52 games. Durability was one of his strong points in the recent past, considering he played at least 70 contests four straight years from 2012-13 to 2015-16.

This is Jackson's third full season with the Pistons, who acquired him via trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 assists per game.

No longer behind Russell Westbrook, as he was when with the Thunder, Jackson has posted some of the best offensive numbers of his career in a Detroit uniform. He tallied 17.6 points and 9.2 assists a night in just 27 games with Detroit in 2014-15. He then finished with 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game in 2015-16 and followed up with 14.5 points and 5.2 assists a night last season.

Detroit will need others to shoulder the load until he returns, and it will likely turn toward Ish Smith and Langston Galloway for point guard duties with the versatile Avery Bradley and Luke Kennard able to handle the ball as well.

Related

    NBA logo
    NBA

    15 Players to Target Before the Trade Deadline

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Are the Pelicans Maximizing DeMarcus Cousins?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Visits Meek Mill in Prison, 'His Spirit Is High'

    TMZ
    via TMZ
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Table Reads: Markkanen as Borat from ‘Borat’

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer