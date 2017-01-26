Stephen Drew Re-Signs with Nationals: Latest Contract Details and Reaction

Matthew Hazlett/Getty Images

Stephen Drew signed just a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals prior to the 2016 season, but the middle infielder is reportedly extending his stay in the nation's capital.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman and the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes, Drew and the Nationals agreed to another one-year deal Thursday. Heyman reported the deal is for $3.5 million with $1.2 million in incentives.

Following two disappointing years with the New York Yankees that saw Drew bat .187 with a .257 on-base percentage, the 33-year-old came alive during his lone season with the Nationals.

In 165 plate appearances, he batted .266 with a .339 on-base percentage and a career-best .524 slugging percentage. In 70 total games, Drew smashed eight home runs and recorded 21 RBI while hitting 11 doubles.

However, his season was interrupted by dizziness brought on by "vertigo-like symptoms." As a result, he was forced to miss a sizable chunk of July and all of August.

"It’s very frustrating, but at the same time it’s very serious," Drew said in August, according to Janes. "I can’t go out there. There’s times it comes on very heavy, and you can’t be out there playing, spinning around, everything like that. Just have to get right, be ready to come back."

Still, when he was healthy, Drew proved capable of providing stability at the plate and in the field.

While he doesn't boast much in the way of upside at this stage of his career, he is versatile in that he can play nearly every infield position. During the 2016 season, he started 15 games at second base, five at third and three at shortstop.

Looking ahead, Drew should continue to occupy a similar role off Washington's bench, with manager Dusty Baker deploying the veteran utility man as a situational infielder throughout the 2017 campaign.

