Kurt Suzuki to Braves: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Catcher Kurt Suzuki reportedly reached an agreement to sign with the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Chris Cotillo of MLB Daily Dish first reported the signing. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports confirmed the news and noted Braves backup catcher Anthony Recker could now be available via trade. He also reported the deal is for one year. The contract's financial details were not immediately released.

Suzuki, 33, hit .258 with eight home runs and 49 RBI in 106 games last season for the Minnesota Twins. While he hasn't been much of a threat at the dish since his Oakland Athletics days—he hit 15 home runs and 88 RBI in 2009 and 13 homers and 71 RBI the following season with the Athletics—he remains a strong defensive catcher and calls a good game behind the plate.

The 2014 All-Star selection is also durable and a strong leader in the clubhouse, making him a nice addition for Atlanta, even if he won't put up gaudy numbers and is surely well past his prime.

That durability is unique. As Mike Berardino of TwinCities.com noted: "Since the start of 2014, Suzuki is one of six catchers with at least 2,900 cumulative innings behind the plate. That, he figures, has to count for something."

Suzuki's addition isn't a sexy one, but he should help solidify the catcher position and add a reliable presence to the Braves clubhouse.

He'll likely split time with Tyler Flowers throughout the 2017 campaign unless a clear hot hand emerges during the first half. While the position is still one of the weaker spots on the Atlanta roster, it's a little less of a concern with this signing.

