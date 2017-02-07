Daniel Descalso to Diamondbacks: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Daniel Descalso spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Rockies, but the veteran shortstop moved on Tuesday when he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

According to the team's official Twitter account, Arizona inked Descalso to a one-year deal. Per Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Descalso's deal is valued at $1.5 million, with $1.35 million guaranteed and a $150,000 buyout attached to a $2 million club option.

Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment to clear room for Descalso on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster.

The 30-year-old Descalso was limited to 99 games during the 2016 season after a fractured hand delayed his debut until May 13, but he flashed marked improvement at the plate after struggling in his first season at short with the Rockies.

A year after he posted a slash line of .205/.283/.324, Descalso thrived to the tune of .264/.349/.424 splits while hitting eight home runs—three more than in 2015—and tallying 38 RBI. The 38 RBI also marked the second-most of his career and represented a near two-fold increase year-over-year.

But despite the solid season at the plate, Descalso has rarely been steady for extended stretches.

A .242 lifetime hitter who hasn't topped 1.0 offensive wins above replacement in a season since 2011, Descalso is best served as a utility man who can serve as a stopgap solution at seemingly any infield position.

But because he's signed to a team-friendly deal, Descalso is a solid addition who stands to pad the Diamondbacks' depth in the months ahead.

For now, he should be viewed as a complementary option who can pick up the slack in a pinch after he logged over 100 innings at three separate positions—shortstop, first base and second base—last year.

In other words, his main service will be providing manager Torey Lovullo with some peace of mind in the event one of his starters hits the disabled list for an extended stretch.

Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com.