Brandon Moss to Royals: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Brandon Moss is on the move once again, as he came to terms Sunday with the Kansas City Royals on a two-year contract.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported Moss' deal is worth $12 million, pending a physical later in the week. Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball confirmed Passan's report.

The 33-year-old has hit 123 home runs over the past five seasons while spending time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics, and he made his All-Star Game debut in 2014. He has also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox over the course of his 10-year career.

Moss has been traded twice over the last two years, but perhaps he'll find a long-term home in Kansas City.

The question will be whether the streaky hitter performs closer to how he did in the first half of 2016, when he averaged .256 with 17 home runs, or the second half when he batted just .191 with 11 homers. Moss hit only .084 during the month of September while the Cardinals fell short of the playoffs.

His former manager, Mike Matheny, was well aware of Moss' ability to turn things around quickly.

"Brandon is always a click away," Matheny said in September, per Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Whatever makes it go, can make it go in a hurry. And it can stick around for a while."

The Royals can only hope he'll have more hot streaks than cold ones over the course of the 2017 season.

Additionally, Moss provides value with his defensive versatility, as he is capable of playing first base and each corner outfield spot. That will allow the Royals to move him around and get the most out of their lineup, although he will also spend a lot of time at designated hitter.

Jessica Kleinschmidt of FanGraphs believes Kansas City is a good fit for Moss:

If he avoids any prolonged slumps, Moss should pay dividends for the Royals.