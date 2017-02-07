Logan Morrison Re-Signs with Rays: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Free-agent first baseman Logan Morrison has earned a second season with the Tampa Bay Rays, re-signing with the team on Tuesday in a deal worth $2.5 million over one year, according to MLB Roster Moves.

With the ability to play first base or the outfield, Morrison originally carved his niche in the league as a rotational player who provided some pop off the bench.

During seasons in which he's played in over 100 games, Morrison hit at least 14 home runs each time, including a 2011 campaign that saw him hit 23 long balls and 72 RBI with the Miami Marlins.

After four seasons with the Marlins, Morrison joined the Seattle Mariners for two years, where he batted .241 with 28 home runs in 245 games.

The 29-year-old spent last season on the free-agent market and penned a one-year, $4.2 million with the Rays, via Spotrac.

As their starting first baseman, Morrison played in 107 games with a .238 average and 14 home runs, but he saw his season end early in September due to a wrist injury that required surgery.

Morrison will now return to a Rays team that was the weak link in the American League East last season, as they were the only team with a losing record.

The offense was anemic at best, ranking 28th in the league with a .243 team batting average and 24th with 672 runs scored.

Morrison isn't going to help buck that trend, but he will provide a left-handed bat will add some power.

Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com.