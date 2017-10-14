    Stephon Gilmore Ruled out vs. Jets with Concussion

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2017

    New England Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore walks onto the field for an NFL football organized team activities practice Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
    Bill Sikes/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots announced Saturday that cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a concussion. 

    Gilmore was one of the big offseason splashes made by the Patriots. They pried him away from the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills with a five-year contract, getting him to prop up a secondary that lost Logan Ryan to the Tennessee Titans

    Matt Claassen of Pro Football Focus ranked the Patriots secondary as the NFL's third-best in 2016, with Malcolm Butler receiving the team's highest marks in overall grade (90.8) and coverage grade (91.1). 

    Gilmore is coming off a 2016 season with the Bills in which he recorded a career-high five interceptions in 15 games and was named to his first Pro Bowl. 

    However, the Patriots secondary has been woeful to this point in 2017 and allowed a league-worst 323.0 passing yards per game, while Gilmore has recorded 19 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. 

    Injuries have been a problem for Gilmore throughout his career. He hasn't played all 16 games in a season since he was a rookie in 2012 and missed at least two games each season from 2013-15. 

    With Gilmore out, the Patriots will likely use Eric Rowe as the primary cornerback opposite Butler on the other side. 

