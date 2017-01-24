Nick Hundley to Giants: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Harry How/Getty Images

Nick Hundley spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Rockies, but the veteran catcher moved on Tuesday when he signed with the San Francisco Giants on a reported $2 million deal, per Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News and Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The 33-year-old Hundley appeared in just 83 games during the 2016 season after he suffered a concussion and dealt with an oblique injury, but he remained a fairly steady presence at the plate when he was able to nab starts over rising star Tony Wolters.

Over the course of 317 plate appearances, Hundley posted a slash line of .260/.320/.439 while notching 10 home runs and 48 RBI. Among National League catchers, Hundley's 10 home runs and 48 RBI ranked 10th and ninth, respectively.

Hundley also smacked 20 doubles a year after he notched a career-high 21 in 72 more plate appearances.

Perhaps more encouraging than those tallies was the fact that Hundley was able to thrive away from the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field in Denver. Specifically, Hundley batted .275 on the road compared to a lackluster .245 at home.

Nick Hundley's 2016 Home/Away Splits Location Average OBP Slugging % HR RBI Home .245 .309 .408 4 20 Away .275 .331 .472 6 28 Source: Baseball-Reference.com

Since Hundley wasn't dependent on the high altitude to keep his strong production afloat, there should be confidence that he can sustain those numbers in the years ahead.

And considering the last two seasons have accounted for 2.8 of Hundley's 8.3 career offensive wins above replacement, there's proof that he still has plenty to offer as he gets set to enter his mid-30s.

In San Francisco, he'll be the backup to star Buster Posey, one of the best catchers in baseball. But Hundley's addition will give the team nice depth at the position.

Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com.