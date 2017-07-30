Eric Ebron Suffered Potential Hamstring Injury During Lions Practice

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell announced Sunday tight end Eric Ebron suffered an injury during practice, Tim Twentyman of the team's official website reported.



Caldwell wasn't sure of the nature of Ebron's injury but said it may have been his hamstring.

When healthy, Ebron has served as a safety blanket for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Appearing in 13 games a season ago, Ebron hauled in a career-high 61 passes for 711 yards. However, he only hit paydirt once after recording five touchdowns in 2015.

"Every single year when you look at his output, he's improved. He's gotten better," Caldwell said, according to ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein. "If he improves at the same rate he's improved the last two years, it's going to be a pretty outstanding season for him.

"But he just keeps getting better. He keeps working at it and that's what he has to do."

It will be important both for the team and player that Ebron avoids any more injuries in 2017. He could potentially be a focal point of the Lions' passing game, and two years away from free agency, Ebron will want to show Detroit and any potential suitors in the future he can make it through a full 16-game season.