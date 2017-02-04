Joakim Noah Injury: Updates on Knicks Center's Hamstring and Return

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

As the New York Knicks look to make a playoff push for the first time in four seasons, an injury to Joakim Noah's hamstring will make their climb more difficult.

Noah Ruled Out with Sore Hamstring

Saturday, Feb. 4

Knicks PR relayed the update after Noah came up gimpy against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Injuries have been a growing concern for Noah. The two-time All-Star missed 15 games two years ago and 53 last season. He didn't appear in a game after Jan. 15 because of a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

Noah's performance has also dropped off because of his injuries. He averaged a career-low 4.3 points per game and shot just 38.3 percent from the field last season. Per Basketball-Reference.com, Noah's 0.079 win shares per 48 minutes represented the worst mark of his career.

The Knicks rebuilt their roster around talented players with questionable health records. Noah and Derrick Rose (ankle, knee) have been on the decline, but New York is hoping to catch lightning in a bottle while their value is low.

Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis are the leaders of the team, but they need help if the Knicks are going to challenge for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Losing Noah raises more red flags because of his inability to stay healthy over the previous two years.