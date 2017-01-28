    Oklahoma Sooners FootballDownload App

    Ryan Jones to Oklahoma: Sooners Land 4-Star WR Prospect

    Scout.com
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    Wide receiver prospect Ryan Jones committed to Oklahoma on Saturday, announcing the decision on Twitter:

    The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is a 4-star recruit and is the No. 1-ranked receiver in his home state, according to Scout. In terms of national rankings, he's the 50th-ranked receiver in the 2017 class.

    The 6'2", 208-pound pass-catcher already has solid size to become an outside big-play threat on the collegiate stage:

    Add decent speed to the equation, and Jones could be a difficult man to stop once his number is called. 

    It originally looked like he would ply his trade for his hometown North Carolina Tar Heels after he committed to the school in February. 

    But in September, he and the university parted ways:

    Jones' arrival adds more good news to the Sooners offense on top of quarterback Baker Mayfield's return to the program for 2017.

    It could have been a far more damaging offseason after leading wide receiver Dede Westbrook declared for the NFL draft. In 2016, Westbrook accounted for 80 receptions, 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns. No other Oklahoma wide receiver had more than 388 yards.

    Jones could provide Mayfield with another outside threat if he sees the field in 2017 and could soften the blow of Westbrook's departure.

        

    Stats courtesy of ESPN.com

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 