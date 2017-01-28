Ryan Jones to Oklahoma: Sooners Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Scout.com

Wide receiver prospect Ryan Jones committed to Oklahoma on Saturday, announcing the decision on Twitter:

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is a 4-star recruit and is the No. 1-ranked receiver in his home state, according to Scout. In terms of national rankings, he's the 50th-ranked receiver in the 2017 class.

The 6'2", 208-pound pass-catcher already has solid size to become an outside big-play threat on the collegiate stage:

Add decent speed to the equation, and Jones could be a difficult man to stop once his number is called.

It originally looked like he would ply his trade for his hometown North Carolina Tar Heels after he committed to the school in February.

But in September, he and the university parted ways:

Jones' arrival adds more good news to the Sooners offense on top of quarterback Baker Mayfield's return to the program for 2017.

It could have been a far more damaging offseason after leading wide receiver Dede Westbrook declared for the NFL draft. In 2016, Westbrook accounted for 80 receptions, 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns. No other Oklahoma wide receiver had more than 388 yards.

Jones could provide Mayfield with another outside threat if he sees the field in 2017 and could soften the blow of Westbrook's departure.

Stats courtesy of ESPN.com.