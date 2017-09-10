Kevin White Ruled Out vs. Falcons with Shoulder Injury

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

In what is quickly becoming a theme, the Chicago Bears announced wide receiver Kevin White was once again forced to the sidelines, this time with a shoulder injury during Sunday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The former No. 7 overall pick has shown flashes of potential when he is on the field. At 6'3", 216 pounds with good speed and athleticism, White has the talent to be an elite receiver in the NFL.

The challenge for him has been staying on the field.

White missed his entire rookie season due to a stress fracture. He played well in four games in 2016, tallying 187 yards on 19 catches before suffering an ankle injury that ended up costing him the rest of the year.

Although the Bears kept faith in the young player, he knew the importance heading into his third year in the league.

"It's got to happen now," White said in the offseason, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. "I've got to turn it up. You know, even in Year 1, Year 2, I always want to turn it up and show what I can do. So to me, Year 3, it's time."

While he was able to work his way back to the field, the latest injury could once again slow the young player's development as well as raise questions whether he can ever be a legitimate contributor in the NFL.

Kendall Wright will likely become the go-to option in Chicago's passing attack, while Deonte Thompson and others should get additional targets if White is unavailable.