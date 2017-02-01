Markaviest Bryant to Auburn: Tigers Land 4-Star DE Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Markaviest Bryant is an explosive, athletic and versatile defensive end who is going to be a dynamic force at Auburn.

Matt DeBary of Dawg Post reported Bryant's commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday.

Bryant boasts the prototypical attributes every college team wants in a defensive end. He's already listed at 6'4" and 226 pounds with plenty of room on his long frame to add more muscle without losing a step.

It also helps that Bryant boasts a wealth of talent as a 4-star prospect. He's the top-ranked defensive end from Georgia, No. 13 defensive end in the nation and 149th-ranked player regardless of position.

The superlatives don't stop there for Bryant, who is also renowned for his ability to play multiple roles on the defensive side. Here's his scouting report from Scout.com:

Bryant is a hybrid who could project as a defensive end or outside linebacker in college. Plays some standing up and with his hand down. Has shown he can drop into coverage. Is very athletic. Has length and closes fast. Best when firing off the edge attacking the quarterback. Can play physical. Has some pop when making the tackle. Can improve his technique and play better against the run. Being stronger at the point of attack with better pad level will lead to that. A real talent though. Has a great frame, he can run, and he plays hard.

The only knocks on Bryant at this stage are technique and ability against the run, though let's see what he looks like after adding more muscle and a top-tier college coaching staff before focusing too much on his negatives.

Auburn likely pulled ahead late in the recruiting season by virtue of having an opening on defense after Carl Lawson declared for the NFL draft.

Bryant essentially said one reason Auburn could lure him was with the potential for immediate playing time.

"Auburn [for playing time]," Bryant told Benjamin Wolk of SEC Country. "I kid you not. With [Lawson] leaving, and they have a couple guys behind him. But coach has said he's not sure if they can be as good as I can be. So I think Auburn."

One thing Wolk noted about Bryant is he will have to add at least 30 pounds to his frame if he's going to remain a defensive end. He could also move to outside linebacker, where his lighter weight would make it easier to send him on the field against SEC competition.

Regardless of what Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn and his staff decide, landing an impact defender who can replace their best pass-rusher is a huge win for the program this recruiting season and gives them reasons to be optimistic about making a run in the SEC West in 2017.

There are players in this recruiting cycle who are more physically prepared for the challenges associated with playing college football.

Bryant has a legitimate chance to become one of the best 2017 recruits because he's a player who doesn't fall into one category. Versatility adds to the ways in which he can make an impact on defense, whether it's playing on the line or dropping back into coverage where he can run with receivers.

It won't take long before Bryant is starting on one of the top defenses in the country because of his unique skill set on the gridiron.

Unless otherwise noted, recruiting information courtesy of Scout.