Marc-Andre ter Stegen to Sign New Barcelona Contract with €180M Buyout Clause

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has agreed a new contract with the club, it was confirmed on Monday.

The Blaugrana announced the news on their official website:

"FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with the player Marc-Andre ter Stegen to extend and improve his contract until 30 June 2022. His buyout clause now stands at 180 million euros. His new contract will be signed on Tuesday 30 May at 1.30pm CET at the Club Offices."

Since joining Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2014, Ter Stegen has been largely impressive.

Although he was initially behind Claudio Bravo in the pecking order, with the Chilean starting league matches and Ter Stegen cup games, there were many impressive moments from the German during Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League tussles.

This save against Bayern Munich in the semi-final of the 2014-15 Champions League, a competition Barca went on to win, is one of many special pieces of goalkeeping produced by the stopper:

After Bravo departed for Manchester City in the summer of 2016, Ter Stegen was established as Barca's first choice between the sticks, with manager Luis Enrique evidently feeling the 25-year-old was ready for more responsibility.

There have been some teething problems, though. While Ter Stegen is a goalkeeper who looks to distribute from the base of the team with composure and inventiveness, it can go badly wrong; during a 4-3 loss to Celta Vigo in La Liga earlier in the season, his attempted clearance embarrassingly crashed off Pablo Hernandez before bouncing into the net.

Evidently, Barca have total faith in his talents. The goalkeeper may not be the complete package yet in comparison to some of the world's best between the sticks, but last season was only his first as the No. 1 at the Camp Nou, and a period of transition is no great surprise.

Now, with this new deal secured, the challenge for Ter Stegen will be to improve again. Given the high standards to which he's performed to already in his Barcelona career, he'll be among the game's finest goalkeepers in years to come in Catalonia provided he continues to make positive refinements.