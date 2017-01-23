Luka Modric Injury: Real Madrid Midfielder Injures Thigh, Reportedly out 2 Weeks

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will reportedly be missing from Zinedine Zidane's squad for two weeks after he picked up a thigh injury in Los Blancos' 2-1 Saturday win over Malaga in La Liga.

Details about the Croatia international's issue were provided on Real's official website: "Following tests carried out today on Luka Modric at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a strain in his right abductor muscle. His recovery will continue to be assessed."



Football Espana provided the length of Modric's reported absence:

The injury marks another setback for the Los Blancos talisman after missing time following knee surgery earlier this season, according to Spanish outlet AS (h/t ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan).

Zidane has come to rely heavily on the midfield engine-room pair of Modric and Toni Kroos, and the talented duo helped Real scoop their 11th European Cup trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League last season.

As a regular in the Spanish capital, Modric's absence could provide an opening for Mateo Kovacic or Isco as they compete for the chance to impress their coach.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur player made 44 appearances for his club in La Liga and Europe during 2015-16, according to WhoScored.com, as he once again strung together a set of impressive performances.

The Croatian is now likely to miss the upcoming games against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey and Real Sociedad in the league as he battles to regain full fitness and once again take his usual place in Zidane's starting XI.

Modric might not hold the profile of Real's top Galactico players, but his ball retention and craft have been vital components in the club's most recent trophy-winning successes.