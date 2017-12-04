Ryan Shazier Carted Off Field, Taken to Hospital with Back Injury vs. Bengals

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was carted off the field during the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced he had a back injury and was taken to a local hospital.

After the game, Steelers players were informed the news from the hospital was "encouraging," per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL.com. Steelers players were told Shazier's injury was a spinal chord concussion, per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten provided a statement with details from general manager Kevin Colbert:

"Ryan Shazier suffered a back injury and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he had a CT scan and an MRI to evaluate the condition of his back.

"Ryan's injury will not require surgery at this time, and he continues to improve. He will stay overnight to continue evaluations with the hopes of returning to Pittsburgh on Tuesday."

Shazier made a tackle and quickly put his head down before the training staff could help him.

Reporters provided additional updates on his condition before he headed to the locker room on a cart:

This is an unfortunate setback for Shazier, who has struggled to remain healthy throughout his career. He missed seven games as a rookie in 2014, four games in 2015 and three games last season.

When healthy, Shazier is one of the most talented playmakers on the Steelers defense. He racked up 87 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three interceptions in 2016 and can rush the passer or drop back into coverage.

He leads the team with 87 tackles and three interceptions this season.

Pittsburgh may have some pieces, but it's a much more complete defense with Shazier healthy and on the field.