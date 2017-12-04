Ryan Shazier Carted Off Field, Taken to Hospital with Back Injury vs. Bengals

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was carted off the field during the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced he had a back injury and that he was unavailable.

Shazier made a tackle and quickly put his head down before the training staff could help him.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL.com noted he was moved into an ambulance:

Reporters provided additional updates on his condition before he headed to the locker room on a cart:

Before the first quarter ended, the Steelers announced Shazier had been taken to the hospital and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

This could be yet another setback for Shazier, who has struggled to remain healthy throughout his career. He missed seven games as a rookie in 2014, four games in 2015 and three games last season.

When healthy, Shazier is one of the most talented playmakers on the Steelers defense. He racked up 87 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three interceptions in 2016 and can rush the passer or drop back into coverage.

He leads the team with 87 tackles and three interceptions this season.

Pittsburgh will have to turn elsewhere at one of the inside linebacker spots until the former Ohio State Buckeye is ready to return.

Youngster Tyler Matakevich is one option, while L.J. Fort provides additional depth. Vince Williams, who starts alongside Shazier, offers experience—he has been with the Steelers since the franchise drafted him in 2013. He is familiar with the defense's schemes and can help shoulder more of the load alongside Matakevich and Fort.

Pittsburgh may have some pieces, but it's a much more complete defense with Shazier healthy and on the field.