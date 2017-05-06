Mike Trout Day-to-Day After Sitting vs. Astros with Hamstring Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout was scratched from Saturday's game against the Houston Astros due to hamstring tightness, the team announced.

The team added that while he was kept out as a precaution, he is considered day-to-day.

The center fielder, who is in the midst of a 17-game hitting streak, was replaced by Cameron Maybin.

Trout is an example of a top prospect who's lived up to every ounce of the hype, and even exceeded it as he puts up monster numbers on an annual basis. He exceeded 10 WAR for the second time in his outstanding career during the 2016 campaign, per ESPN.

The 25-year-old dynamic center fielder has also remained durable during his rise toward becoming the best all-around player in baseball. He's played in at least 155 games every year since 2013. He did deal with a shoulder injury late in the 2016 season after being hit by a pitch, though.

Obviously the Angels lineup isn't anywhere near as potent without the two-time AL MVP in the middle of the order. That said, they will try to scrape together as much production as they can with Maybin likely taking over in center for the time being.

All told, Trout is one of the game's ultimate competitors, so he'll probably try to force his way into the lineup as quickly as possible. But the main focus now should be making sure he's back to full strength to avoid any type of lingering issues throughout the rest of the season.