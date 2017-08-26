    Eli Apple Suffers Ankle Injury in Preseason Game vs. Jets

    Rob Goldberg
August 26, 2017

    New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple suffered an ankle injury Saturday night against the New York Jets and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to the team's official Twitter account.

    The 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft had an up-and-down rookie year, appearing in 14 games with 11 starts while making 49 tackles.

    Apple grabbed only one interception and was inconsistent in coverage, contributing to a pass defense that ranked just 23rd in the NFL. He also missed time due to injuries to both his hamstring and his groin.

    He sought to improve his performance during the offseason, bulking up while also adding speed, per Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News.

    Apple has a chance to develop into a shutdown corner at this level, although the latest injury could be a setback for the 22-year-old.

    New York fortunately has solid depth in the secondary to overcome a potential extended absence. Veterans Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie should be able to handle starting duties on the perimeter.

