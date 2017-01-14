Lynn Bowden to Kentucky: Wildcats Land 4-Star Athlete Prospect

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Class of 2017 4-star athlete prospect Lynn Bowden announced his commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Dan Bodner of KySportsConnect shared an image of Bowden after his commitment along with a quote on his status as a 4-star recruit:

Four star athlete Lynn Bowden commits to Kentucky, but tells KSR: "by the way I'm a five star." #BBN pic.twitter.com/LJdalsxBeT — Dan Bodner (@DanBodnerKSC) January 14, 2017

Hailing from Warren, Ohio, Bowden is the 60th overall prospect in the nation, the No. 4 recruit at his position and the No. 1 athlete from Ohio, according to Scout.

At Warren G. Harding High School, he spent his time under center as an unstoppable dual-threat quarterback and was also a dangerous special teams player.

He took a moment to give college football fans an early hint about where he would go in September:

With blazing speed and above-average agility, Bowden could have multiple paths to Kentucky's roster come the fall, but it will probably be in the secondary.

Scout broke down what to expect from him:

An outstanding athlete who could play several positions in college including slot and defensive back. He would have to learn the techniques of both positions, but as a baseline, raw athlete, he has great open field ability, balance and elusiveness.

Bowden originally committed to Indiana in February 2016, but he announced in May he would reopen his recruitment:

There will be no further comments from me and my family A photo posted by HUNCHO 😎 (@h.huncho_) on Apr 30, 2016 at 9:04am PDT

Kentucky was an afterthought behind Indiana and Michigan State, especially after he flashed those gloves. As a minnow in the SEC, Kentucky hasn't put together a winning season since 2009 and hasn't appeared in a major bowl game since the Peach Bowl in 1950.

While Bowden won't be the lone reason why Kentucky would end either of those streaks, his presence will only help the program moving forward.