Eli Rogers Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL; May Not Be Ready for Week 1

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers suffered a knee injury on the final drive of Sunday's 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rogers may not be ready for the start of next season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL.

The Steelers signed Rogers as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and he missed the entire season after the team placed him on injured reserve.

Finally getting on the field in 2016, Rogers had a solid rookie campaign. He was third on the team in receptions (48) and receiving yards (594) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (three). Football Outsiders ranked him 32nd in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among qualified wideouts.

With Martavis Bryant back from suspension and emergence of rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rogers' performance took a step back in 2017. The 25-year-old had 18 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown in 14 games.

In addition to Bryant and Smith-Schuster, the Steelers have Antonio Brown as their No. 1 wide receiver and, assuming he doesn't leave as a free agent, running back Le'Veon Bell to carry the offense.

Rogers gives Pittsburgh depth at wide receiver, but his presence isn't necessary for the team to succeed if he misses the start of 2018.