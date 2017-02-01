Aubrey Solomon to Michigan: Wolverines Land 5-Star DT Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

Defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon received offers from some of the country's most prestigious programs, and he decided Wednesday to take his talents to Michigan after a lengthy deliberation process.

ESPNU first relayed word of the 5-star recruit's decision after the burly lineman originally decommitted from the Wolverines in August:

The Lee County High School product from Leesburg, Georgia, caught the attention of recruiting coordinators across the country—and for good reason. At 6'3", 304 pounds, Solomon has the ability to penetrate offensive lines with a special blend of quickness and strength.

As a result, he clocked in as Scout's second-ranked defensive tackle and 11th-ranked player overall in the 2017 class. Solomon also graded out as the top-ranked defensive tackle in the state of Georgia and in the entire South region.

"An athletic defensive lineman who knows how to get off the ball," Scout wrote of Solomon's skill set. "He is most effective with his quickness. He has good anticipation, and he reacts quickly in the trenches. Really gets up the field. Can make plays in the backfield. Gets consistent penetration."

Solomon will now look to impose his will on some of the most talented offensive lines in the country when he slots in as a disruptive force in the middle of the Wolverines defense.

Now that he's sticking with Michigan, Solomon's star should continue to rise in the middle of a defense led by head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Wolverines have become renowned for their physical dominance in the trenches, and Solomon fits that mold after having made light work of offensive linemen around the country in high school.

Considering that Michigan also added 3-star defensive tackle Phil Paea and 4-star defensive end Donovan Jeter a year after standout lineman Rashan Gary announced his commitment to the Wolverines, Harbaugh should be coaching up one of the nation's best defensive lines for years to come.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.

