Elijah Gates to UCLA: Bruins Land 4-Star CB Prospect

Elijah Gates. Photo credit: Scout

UCLA shored up its future secondary with the addition of cornerback Elijah Gates.

Edward Lewis of Rivals provided news of the 2017 recruit's decision Monday:

Gates is considered the No. 12 player at his position in the country and No. 111 overall, according to Scout.

The 5'11", 170-pound cornerback showed off his speed and agility on the offensive end at times in his high school career, utilizing the type of athleticism that will only help when he focuses solely on the defensive side of the ball. He already has great cover skills with the instincts necessary to stick with most receivers at this level.

The talented recruit received scholarship offers from schools across the country, narrowing his choices down to seven in late August. However, he put UCLA and Oregon above the rest after visiting the schools.

"The team welcomed me and made me feel like a part of the team," Gates said of his trip to UCLA, per Justin Hopkins of 247Sports.

This comfort likely made a difference, as the Buena Park, California, native stayed local in choosing the Bruins.

He will now try to help turn around a proud program coming off a 4-8 season. With other blue-chip prospects already committed in the 2017 recruiting class, UCLA should be able to bounce back quickly.