Corey Coleman Reportedly May Have Broken Hand, WR Wouldn't Comment on Injury

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman reportedly may have a broken hand after a collision with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported word of the Browns' fears on Coleman, noting he had X-rays after the game but wouldn't comment on the injury.

"He's hurt," a teammate told Cabot.

The Browns used the 15th overall pick on Coleman in last year's draft. He struggled to make a significant impact as a rookie, however, tallying 33 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns across 10 games. A lackluster offense and some health woes played a role in those struggles.

An injury halted his quick rise up Cleveland's offensive pecking order last year. The Baylor product suffered a broken hand during practice following a five-catch, two-TD performance against the Baltimore Ravens. More recently, he dealt with a hamstring injury during organized team activities in the offseason.

If the latest ailment keeps Coleman out of the starting lineup again, the Browns figure to use a rotation of receivers opposite Kenny Britt. Ricardo Louis and Jordan Payton should see the biggest uptick in targets, albeit as part of a mundane aerial attack.

All told, Coleman is a potentially special talent capable of playing a crucial role in turning around a Browns offense that's been stuck in neutral for a decade. The front office will hope his recent injury problems don't become a trend moving forward, though.