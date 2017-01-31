    ArsenalDownload App

    Aaron Ramsey Injury: Arsenal Midfielder Injures Leg vs. Watford

    GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - AUGUST 07: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Pre-Season Friendly between Arsenal and Manchester City at Ullevi on August 7, 2016 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images)
    Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images
    Rory Marsden
January 31, 2017

    Arsenal have been dealt a major blow after midfielder Aaron Ramsey was forced off in the Gunners' Premier League match against Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. 

    The club announced the player's early exit via its official Twitter feed, and BBC Wales Sport noted it was a leg injury.

    The Welshman is one of manager Arsene Wenger's key central midfielders, as he is versatile and contributes both in defence and attack.

    He is hardworking and combative, making him a major asset for the Gunners in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

    Ramsey has a frustrating history of injuries, but he was able to turn out in 31 of Arsenal's 38 Premier League games in 2015-16.

    He missed much of the start of the 2016-17 campaign with a thigh injury and was covered by the likes of Santi Cazorla, Granit Xhaka, Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny.

    The same group will be able to step in to cover Ramsey for his upcoming absence, but Wenger will hope to see him back in action as soon as possible.

