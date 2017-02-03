    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Chris Hogan Injury: Updates on Patriots WR's Thigh and Return

    FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots reacts after making a reception during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
    Scott Polacek
Featured Columnist
February 3, 2017

    New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is nursing a thigh injury that has him listed as questionable for Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride

    Continue for updates. 

    Hogan Practiced in Limited Capacity All Week

    Friday, Feb. 3

    Durability has been one of the defining characteristics of Hogan's career, so it would be a shock if he didn't suit up after putting in limited practice time Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

    He appeared in all 16 games each season from 2013 to 2015 for the Buffalo Bills and 15 in 2016 for the Patriots.

    Hogan finished with a career-high 680 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first campaign with New England and torched the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game with nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

    The 6'1" Hogan provides New England with a tall target in the red zone and someone who can take advantage of openings created by his talented teammates.

    Those talented teammates will be asked to shoulder more of the load if he's forced out of the lineup Sunday. 

    Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola are versatile enough to work on the outside or in the slot and find gaps in the coverage scheme. The Patriots also have Malcolm Mitchell as another pass-catching option.

    While Hogan is a valuable piece in this offense, he isn't the primary reason New England reached the Super Bowl. The Pats have enough to win if he's sidelined, so long as quarterback Tom Brady is the one directing the offense.

