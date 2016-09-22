Sports Stadium Foods That Will Make You Question Everything

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

An Australian man is making the hot dog-hamburger mashup dream a reality. His "combination hamburger and hot dog bread bun" was granted a U.S. patent in 2009, and now he hopes to bring the meaty goodness to America.

Let's be honest here—the Hamdog is exactly the type of thing many American sports fans would love, at least judging by some of the other outrageous food items currently gracing ballpark concession stands.

In honor of the Hamdog, let's talk 2016 stadium food mashups—you know, deep-dish pizza plus hot dogs, meatballs plus ice cream cones, typical stuff like that. Such concessions oddities likely make fans confused, delighted, a bit queasy and maybe even all three.

Coming Soon...The Hamdog

Here is Hamdog inventor Mark Murray getting laughed out of Shark Tank Australia in 2015:

Luckily, Murray was not deterred. He is currently selling Hamdogs at Australian sporting events and hopes to bring the goods to the U.S. He told Matt Clinch of CNBC he had the idea for the hot dog-hamburger combo during a visit to Nashville, Tennessee, and added, "America's a bloody big place, they consume around 50 billion burgers a year."

Chicago-Style Hot Dog Deep-Dish Pizza

When it comes to iconic food, Chicago is famous for deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs. For six days in July, the powers that be at Wrigley Field offered the two as a combo—Vienna Beef hot dogs baked right into Giordano's pizza. Nina Mandell of For the Win called it "disrespectful to pizza," but hey, to each their own:

Burgerizza

Turner Field will do you one better, Wrigley Field. Behold, the Burgerizza—a cheeseburger with pizzas for buns. That's right. Just let that sink in. If the reality of that food item is not enough to make you question it, perhaps the price would. ESPN's Darren Rovell reported in March the Burgerizza would cost $26:

Grilled Cheese Burger

Speaking of food items as buns, the Grilled Cheese Burger at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, isn't just any old cheesy burger. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, the item "features an eight-ounce beef patty slapped between two smoked-stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches." Sandwiches for buns. That's some inception stuff right there.

Miami Mex Taco Dog

Is it a taco? Is it a hot dog? These are the existential questions one might find oneself asking at Marlins Park in 2016. The dog "comes topped with chili, pickled red onions, jack cheese and jalapeno lime crema...all wrapped inside a flour tortilla," per Chris Landers of MLB.com.

Honorable mention to creative hot dog toppings, such as mac and cheese and (even more questionable) Fruit Loops:

Cheetos Popcorn

So this one is pretty self-explanatory: Cheetos, plus Cheetos-flavored popcorn, all together in one Cheetos-themed popcorn container. This food item is not unique to sports stadiums (and in fact came out, in general, in 2015), but it appears to be available at several facilities in 2016, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Fenway Park in Boston:

By the way, Globe Life Park also has a Cheetos-inspired hot dog.

Chocolate Bacon Blitz Pizza

Alright, a dessert pizza isn't exactly a revolutionary food combination, but the latest item at Arrowhead Stadium is made in a brick oven and includes the trendy dessert accent du jour, bacon. Oh, and it also has staples like peanut butter, chocolate fudge and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Sweet Potato Waffle Chicken Sandwich

Chicken and waffles are already a (delicious) thing, but in 2016, Minute Maid Park in Houston added a new component. Specifically, per Ken Hoffman of the Houston Chronicle, the item is "a grilled chicken breast between two homemade waffles with sweet potato puree mixed in the batter." It sounds sort of like sweet potato fries meets chicken and waffles in a healthy-ish-sounding way:

Chicken and Donut Skewer

The Texas Rangers kept it simple with this one—basically a shish kebab with chicken and doughnuts. Per Sarah Blaskovich of NBCFW.com, fans at Globe Life Park can get a "12-inch skewer of fresh doughnut holes and fried chicken drizzled with sweet and spicy Buffalo honey sauce."

Brat Burger

Do you want a brat, or do you want a burger? At M&T Bank Stadium, you don't have to decide. Now, according to CBS Baltimore, Ravens fans can enjoy a "bratwurst patty with grilled onions, pepper kraut, cheese sauce and pickles, on a pretzel roll" at home games all season long:

'The Hill' Meatball Cone

Alright, so the meatball/ice cream cone at Busch Stadium doesn't so much include an ice cream cone as it does imitate one, but still. It's a combo in appearance. According to Doug Moore of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "It includes four meatballs and marinara sauce inside a cone made of Italian bread, all topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses."

The Punisher

How does a stadium combine country-fried rib meat and an energy drink into one concession item? Sounds preposterous! But it happened, oh yes, at Turner Field. The Atlanta Braves are really sending off their old stadium in style (if Monster energy drink-infused BBQ sauce is stylish, that is).