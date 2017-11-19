Chris Thompson Carted off Field vs. Saints Due to Leg Injury

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington running back Chris Thompson had to be carted off the field Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints with his right leg in an air cast, according to Kimberly A. Martin of the Washington Post and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Head coach Jay Gruden announced after the game that Thompson will need surgery on a fibula fracture.

Thompson has been Washington's most dynamic offensive playmaker this season, coming into Sunday's game with 38 receptions for 494 yards and three touchdowns along with 60 rushes for another 277 yards and two scores.

Coming into the season, Thompson received a limited number of touches over his first four seasons. One thing he's provided is versatility, working on both special teams and as a receiver out of the backfield in addition to his work in the ground game.

The 27-year-old Florida State product has managed to stay reasonably healthy over the last two years, missing just three games. That said, he's dealt with a torn labrum in his shoulder twice, the first time during his rookie campaign and the second time late in the 2015 season.

With Thompson set to miss time and Rob Kelley already on injured reserve, Samaje Perine figures to take on an even heavier workload as he assumes more third-down responsibility.